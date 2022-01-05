UFC’s Marvin Vettori challenges ‘fake’ Jake Paul to sparring session

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori is the latest fighter to call out Jake Paul, with ‘The Italian Dream’ challenging the 5-0 YouTube boxer to a sparring match at his gym.

Vettori labeled Paul ‘fake’ in light of the latter’s comments about potentially signing with the UFC if Dana White increases fighter pay and offers long-term medical care to his fighters.

Hei Fake Paul @jakepaul let’s set up a sparring. I’ll match any bet you want. You claim anybody, anytime, anywhere but you won’t go further then 6 rounds I promise you that.

Put your nuts on the table, I wanna feel if you can really box.#FakePaul #theitaliandream pic.twitter.com/0FBuSzAGu2 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) January 4, 2022

Paul made his boxing debut in 2020 and has won all but one of his five fights via knockout. He has yet to fight a professional boxer, however, but holds impressive KO wins over two former MMA champions in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, most recently KO’ing the latter at a Showtime Sports event on Dec. 18.

Vettori, on the other hand, re-cemented his status as one of the best middleweights in the world with a unanimous decision win over a very game Paulo Costa at UFC Fight Night 196. He is currently #2 in the UFC middleweight rankings.