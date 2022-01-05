Francis Ngannou on Ciryl Gane downplaying his power: He will be fighting to survive at UFC 270

Francis Ngannou is unimpressed by Ciryl Gane downplaying his KO power ahead of their heavyweight title unification bout at UFC 270, with ‘The Predator’ claiming ‘Bon Gamin’ will have no choice but to fight to survive on Jan. 22.

“That’s probably his prediction because he has nowhere else to go,” Ngannou said of Gane during a recent interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn (h/t MMA News). “He has nothing else to do. Instead of expecting to jump around and waiting for the decision, I’m sure he’s going to be like, ‘I’m going to take him to the long rounds, the deep water’ and all this. That can be his only prediction, which could be very contrary of my prediction, which is knocking him out.”

Gane tried to shrug off Ngannou’s power in a pre-fight interview last month but the latter is widely regarded as one of, if not the, most dangerous knockout artists in UFC history.

Ngannou, who used to train frequently with Gane at MMA Factory in Paris, France, holds highlight-reel knockout victories over Stipe Miocic, Junior dos Santos, and Cain Velasquez as well as the record for the most powerful punch ever recorded at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane takes place this month, January 22 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.