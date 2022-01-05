Aljamain Sterling clarifies PED comments against ‘dirty cheat’ Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling has doubled down on his comments against Petr Yan, maintaining the interim UFC bantamweight champion is a steroid cheat.

Sterling was forced to clarify his comments after he insinuated that Russian athletes use PEDs in a mock conversation between him and the ‘Russians’.

‘Funk Master’ doesn’t think every Russian fighter uses steroids but is adamant ‘No Mercy’ is a ‘dirty cheat’ despite providing no evidence of his claims.

For the record, I do not think every Russian fighter or athlete cheats. Just like every American, Brazilian, Chinese, or any other nationality of athletes, you have the clean and dirty ones.



Personally I think Cheotr Yan is a dirty cheat. Maybe I’m wrong but I highly doubt it. https://t.co/NFWdQC4RGi — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 4, 2022

Sterling beat Yan via disqualification in a highly-controversial bantamweight title fight at UFC 259 which saw Sterling become the first UFC fighter to win a championship via DQ. The two are expected to rematch sometime later this year.

Sterling beat Yan via disqualification in a highly-controversial bantamweight title fight at UFC 259 which saw Sterling become the first UFC fighter to win a championship via DQ. The two are expected to rematch sometime later this year.