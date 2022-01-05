Report: Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz not happening any time soon

Two-time undisputed title challenger Dustin Poirier recently appeared on Teddy Atlas’ YouTube show and said he agreed to a “super short-notice” fight with UFC superstar Nate Diaz. “The Diamond,” however, didn’t specify a fight date.

“I don’t owe these guys nothing. I’m not biting my tongue. It is Nate Diaz,” he said. “I’m not going to say a card. I’m not going to say what date. But he got on Twitter talking.

“This guy really fights and I’m a fan of him, but everybody’s a tough guy on the internet. He said something like, ‘Let’s do it.’ I said, ‘Yeah, sure. I’ll really fight you this month.’”

Moments after Poirier’s statement went around, Diaz posted this tweet.

I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do this

Ps Olivera you suck too — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 5, 2022

Now, sources close to the negotiations have informed MMA Fighting that the said pairing won’t be happening any time soon. The said insiders added that Diaz vs. Poirier was initially intended for one of the upcoming cards in January or February, but the UFC has appeared to have let go of these plans.

Poirier last saw action at UFC 269 against Charles Oliveira and lost via third-round submission. Diaz is also coming off a loss against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June.