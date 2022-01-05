 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Floyd Mayweather announces February return, unique venue for bout against YouTuber

The said exhibition bout will reportedly take place on the helipad atop the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai.

By Milan Ordoñez
Floyd Mayweather in attendance at the WBA title fight between Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz in November.
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

At this point, it would probably be inaccurate to consider Floyd Mayweather Jr. as a “retired” fighter. Multiple sources including Boxing Junkie are now reporting that the 44-year-old undefeated boxer is planning to return to the squared ring on February 20th.

Mayweather’s supposed opponent is YouTuber Reshad “Money Kicks” Belhasa, who made his amateur boxing debut in 2021. But the interesting part of this story is the fight’s reported venue, which is said to be the helipad atop the famous Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai.

Ireland’s Rory McIlroy on Burj Al Arab’s helipad.
Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images for Jumeirah

“It’s going to be a very special crowd, not too many people,” Mayweather’s reported statement reads. “So if you get the chance to come here, you must know, you’re very, very special for this event.”

Mayweather, who turns 45 four days after the scheduled event, last saw action in June against another YouTube Logan Paul. The special rules bout ended in a No Decision as it went the full eight rounds. At the time, both Mayweather and Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza shut down all possibilities of a comeback.

