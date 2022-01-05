Do I look like Chimaev? - Walker won’t pull out of UFC bout despite second COVID infection

Light heavyweight Johnny Walker has just announced testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time in the past six months, but he does think the virus will force him to withdraw from his next bout.

Paired up against Jamahal Hill for a fight on February 19, the Brazilian first announced the news yesterday on his personal Instagram account, where he told fans he only felt light symptoms.

“Covid 2, Johnny 0. I tested positive for the second time. I’ve taken the Jansen vaccine two months ago, but I still got infected. I’m feeling the same symptons as the last time, which are the same as the flu’s. I’ve been resting and taking the opportunity to record everything and post it on my YouTube channel. My supplements, my diet, my symptoms. If you want to know everything about what I’ll be posting this week, the link is in my bio. Subscribe, it’s free. Don’t forget to wear a mask My New Year’s was in quarantine.”

Following the post, Combate reached out to Walker to find out if the Brazilian was going to withdraw from the fight due to the positive test. However, Johnny was dismissive of the virus and even took the chance to make a distasteful joke about Khamzat Chimaev’s long and difficult bout with Covid-19,

“Do I look like Khamzat Chimaev? It’s not going to be a little Covid that’ll force me to me withdraw from a fight.” Walker said.

In his last outing, Walker (18-6) dropped a unanimous decision to Thiago Santos, back in October 2021. Before that, the 29-year-old had knocked out Ryan Spann, in September 2020.

Now, Walker is expected to take on Hill at UFC Fight Night 202, on February 19, in a location yet to be determined by the promotion. So far, no main event has been officially announced for the card.