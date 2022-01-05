Joe Rogan joins GETTR in precautionary measure following Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter ban

Joe Rogan—host of popular Joe Rogan Experience show and the biggest podcast star on Spotify—is taking active steps to protect his social media presence in the wake of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s permanent Twitter suspension.

Speaking to his followers on Sunday that they could now follow him on GETTR, an alternative social media platform founded by a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump.

“Just in case shit over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well. Rejoice!” Rogan wrote in his inaugural post on GETTR.

Founded by Jason Miller, a former senior adviser to Trump, GETTR launched in beta form in mid-June before marking its official release on July 4, 2021. The platform’s name is an amalgamation of the words “Getting Together,” and features a user interface that closely resembles that of Twitter with its inclusion of hashtags, trending topics, and the ability to import followers from Twitter.

GETTR claims its purpose is “fighting cancel culture” while “creating a true marketplace of ideas.” There appears to be limited moderation on the site so far, and the platform has already welcomed scores of far-right users, including adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

While GETTR is yet to be widely adopted as a competitive alternative to Twitter, Rogan’s decision to join the platform has already proven to be a significant boom. According to Miller, more than 170,000 people have joined GETTR since Rogan’s announcement.

As for Greene, the congresswoman was barred from Twitter for repeatedly violating the platform’s Covid-19 misinformation policy. Greene’s office confirmed that she was suspended shortly after tweeting about the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System—a database with unverified figures that conservatives have cited to claim the COVID-19 vaccine is deadly.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene said. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”