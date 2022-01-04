BKFC books Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane for Knucklemania in February

Mike Perry will make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut against a somewhat familiar face. According to MMA Fighting (via MMA reporter Chris Taylor), “Platinum” will step into the ring at the promotion’s Knucklemania event on February 19th to face off with TUF and BKFC vet Julian Lane.

Perry made his first appearance for the promotion as an announcer, but was chirped at by Lane. It took approximately no time for Perry to charge into the crowd to try to beat the hell out of Lane, but things were broken up after a brief clinch battle. Now, the two men will get to do it for real.

Perry had fifteen fights in the Octagon overall, going 7-8 overall but dropping four out of his last five. He rebounded a bit by taking a hybrid rules boxing vs. MMA bout by split decision at a Triller Triad Combat event in November. He’s also had a litany of issues with the law outside of the cage/ring.

Lane (12-9-1 MMA) is 3-4 under the BKFC banner, most recently losing to Dave Rickels in October.