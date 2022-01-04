Still got it - Joe Rogan shows off high power kicking skills in new video

Before he ever debuted with the UFC, before he became an actor, even before he made his way to standup comedy, Joe Rogan was into martial arts. A taekwondo practitioner since childhood, he even took a couple of amateur kickboxing bouts, and won a US Open Championship for taekwondo as a teenager.

So, while he may be best known for his work behind the mic these days - as a podcast host, comedian, and commentator - he’s still got a few flashy moves to show off. In a recent video uploaded to his Instagram account, Rogan pulled off a few high-power spinning kicks.

Rogan is reportedly set to return to UFC commentary duties for the promotion’s first PPV event of 2022, on January 22nd in Anaheim, CA. There Francis Ngannou is set to make the first defense of his heavyweight title against interim champion Ciryl Gane in the night’s main event. The co-main is expected to feature the flyweight title trilogy bout between champion Brandon Moreno and former divisional king Deiveson Figueiredo.