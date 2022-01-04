Watch Francis Ngannou’s KO over Stipe Miocic from brutal new angle

Sometimes a little change in perspective makes all the difference.

There was never any doubt that Francis Ngannou hits hard, or that the KO punch that put Stipe Miocic away in March of last year - and earned Ngannou UFC gold in the process - was anything other than a monster left hand. Still, high angle filming and quality production standards can have a way of softening things just a little bit. Taking a little of the sting out of something, as this latest video clip from UFC Canada proves.

Cageside when @Francis_Ngannou became the champ



The Predator defends his throne January 22nd at #UFC270! pic.twitter.com/dazytjJXum — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 3, 2022

It may not be the highest quality footage in the world, but someone down at floor level had their camera focused on the action during UFC 260—where they captured that brutal moment when Ngannou put his name on the list of heavyweight kings.

Currently, the ‘Predator’ is preparing for a title unification bout at UFC 270, on January 22nd. Going down at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, the 35-year-old Cameroonian fighting out of Paris is all set to face off against former training partner Ciryl Gane. Gane charged his way to a piece of heavyweight gold back in August, defeating Derrick Lewis for his interim title.

Alongside the big men, UFC 270 is also expected to feature a flyweight title trilogy bout between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more news and notes as fight night approaches.