Sean O’Malley challenged by guy who ‘didn’t believe I was a fighter’, makes him poop all over ring

Every fighter will have their memorable anecdotes as up-and-comers. In the case of a 19-year-old Sean O’Malley, things got quite crappy… literally.

“Sugar Sean” recently appeared on the Full Send podcast to share his story about a random 40-year-old “jacked” and “bald” dude named Tony, whom he said didn’t believe he was a fighter. So he and his longtime coach Tim Welch decided to do something about it.

“Tim worked at this UFC gym, so they had a ring. And we brought him over there, not in, like, a mean way,” O’Malley recalled. “He wanted to fight me... Not fight, he wanted to spar. I f—ng kicked him in the body, and he shit all over the mat. Literally shit all over the mat.”

If you’re the squeamish type, the following details can be harsh. Feel free to stop reading, if you wish.

“We didn’t know, we kept fighting. I stepped on it. I stepped on his shit, it was horrible. I don’t know what the f—k… I step on it and we finish the round and then Tim’s like, ‘There’s shit.’ And we thought it was (from my) dog.”

Thinking it came from his beloved pet, O’Malley said he did some clean-up. It was only after watching the video when he found out the stomach-churning truth.

“We watched the video back, you can see the shit come out of his shorts. That was the only time anyone ever kind of wanted to fight me, didn’t believe I was a fighter.”

Well, you know the saying, Sean. Release the video or it didn’t happen.

O’Malley, now 27, entered the top 15 at bantamweight after his first-round TKO win over Raulian Paiva at UFC 269. After his self-disputed loss to Chito Vera in 2020, he put on an impressive run in 2021 by ending all his three fights via KO/TKO and winning post-fight bonuses for them.