Amanda Serrano joins Jake Paul’s offer to Dana White, wants to ‘make history’ with Shevchenko fight

Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) have made another offer to UFC president Dana White, and this one includes a multi-division boxing champion.

Paul recently offered to retire from boxing altogether and sign a deal for a fight opposite of Jorge Masvidal if White agreed to three conditions that would increase pay, guarantee better revenue sharing and provide long-term health care for fighters. White has already countered and challenged Paul to start his own business if he believes he can do better than his promotion, a response deemed inadequate by the ‘Problem Child’ for failing to address his terms.

Though White has no interest in working with Paul, that has not kept his team from entering the fray and Amanda Serrano is now the latest addition to the seemingly never-ending saga between both men. The Puerto Rican boxer took to Twitter on Monday to join her promoter with an interesting proposal of her own.

I will gladly sign a one fight deal with the UFC to challenge Valentina for the Flyweight Championship if UFC agrees to Jake’s offer. Let’s make history. — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) January 2, 2022

“I will gladly sign a one fight deal with the UFC to challenge Valentina [Shevchenko] for the Flyweight Championship if UFC agrees to Jake’s offer,” wrote Serrano. “Let’s make history.”

Unlike Paul, Serrano has some experience as a professional mixed martial artist. She previously fought for Combate Americas and iKON Fighting Federation, earning first-round submission wins over Ere Ordoñez and Valentina Garcia, respectively.

Serrano has since been focused on boxing but has not ruled out a return to MMA in the near future. However, a fight with Shevchenko does not seem very likely, especially if it is tied to Paul and his demands.

Paul announced a break from boxing to focus on Serrano and her next fight, which is expected to be against fellow pound-for-pound great Katie Taylor. When his career resumes, the 24-year-old would like fights against Masvidal, Nate Diaz and Kamaru Usman, all of whom are currently under contract with the UFC.