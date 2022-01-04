Mookie & Crookie Show 151: Best of 2021, Jake Paul v. Dana White

Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
EPISODE 151
BEST OF 2021 MMA AWARDS - 4:28
Fight of the Year - Gaethje/Chandler, Sandhagen/Yan, Holloway/Rodriguez, Volkanovski/Ortega - 4:54
KO of the Year - Reyes/Prochazka, Usman/Masvidal, Sandhagen/Edgar, Pettis/Horiguchi, Moraes/Mighty Mouse, Cooper III/Magomedkerimov - 10:00
Submission of the Year - Muniz/Jacare, Hernandez/Vieira, Luque/Chiesa, Oliveira/Poirier, Pena/Nunes - 15:38
Fighter of the Year - Charles Oliveira, Kamaru Usman, AJ McKee, Cyril Gane - 19:20
NEWS ROUNDUP
Aspen Ladd gets very brutal matchup vs. Irene Aldana at UFC 273 - 27:52
https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/1/1/22860421/irene-aldana-vs-aspen-ladd-targeted-for-bantamweight-bout-at-ufc-273
Cody Garbrandt discusses move to 125, wants to whoop Sean O’Malley’s ass at 135 - 33:14
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/1/1/22862454/cody-garbrandt-felt-great-at-125-could-return-to-bantamweight-for-fight-with-sean-omalley-mma-news
Scott Coker: Fedor wants Ryan Bader rematch for final fight - 40:20
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/1/1/22862525/scott-coker-fedor-emelianenko-wants-rematch-with-ryan-bader-for-retirement-fight-mma-news
Jake Paul vs. Dana White - 46:27
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/1/2/22863988/dana-white-responds-jake-paul-social-media-feud-ufc-boxing-steroids-coke-accusations-news
SOCIAL MEDIA ROUNDUP - 56:05
Charles Martin’s Andre the Giant impression
https://twitter.com/FTB_Vids_YT/status/1477503749442596864
https://twitter.com/Grabaka_Hitman/status/1477503351889797120
