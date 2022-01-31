Logan Paul accepts call-out from Brazilian comedian turned boxer: ‘Keep training’

One of Brazil’s most famous comedians just fought one of the country’s most decorated boxing champions to a draw at a recent Fight Music Show event. And now it seems he’s looking for a higher profile challenge.

After taking on former WBO and WBA lightweight and super featherweight champion Acelino Freitas, 27-year-old Whindersson Nunes has his sights set on another celebrity-turned-pugilist: noted YouTuber Logan Paul.

Shortly after his fight against ‘Popo’ ended, Nunes took the opportunity to call out Paul in his post-fight interview. Surprisingly, a reply from Logan came shortly afterward on Twitter. It seems we just may have a fight on our hands.

“Dear Whindersson. I accept your challenge. Keep training.” Paul wrote on his official Twitter account, in Portuguese.

Eu aceito seu desafio. Continue treinando ☺️ https://t.co/PTTNsiH23w — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 31, 2022

A short answer from Nunes came only one hour after Paul’s response.

Paul is coming off his own bout with semi-retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. Their exhibition fight also ended in a draw, going the distance back in June 2021. The 26-year-old has not stepped into the ring since, but has made it clear that he’s still pursuing boxing and may potentially even try mixed martial arts a shot sometime in the future.