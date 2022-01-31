Jake Paul fielding multiple offers to switch to MMA

Jake Paul has already shown he can become a star in boxing, through flashy shows, juvenile taunts and KOs over opponents with zero pro boxing experience. Now ‘The Problem Child’ looks to be interested in running the same shell-game in mixed-martial-arts.

Ever since his most recent win, a KO over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, Paul has been teasing a switch to finger-less gloves. While dropping those hints he’s called out Jorge Masvidal and intensified his war of words with UFC President Dana White.

With Paul diverting his attention to cage-fighting, it should come as no surprise that a number of promotions are eager to cash in on the popular influencer.

Recently it was claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC were one of those promotions. Nurmagomedov himself said that Paul had an offer on the table from his upstart organization and that they were waiting for his response.

However, Paul’s production company—Most Valuable Promotions—has moved to quash that rumour. Although, they did reveal that Paul had received other offers to fight in MMA.

“MVP has received multiple offers for Mr. Paul to enter MMA. Eagle is not one of them as of today,” they wrote on Instagram.

White and the UFC haven’t officially ruled out the prospect of bringing Paul to Octagon. Though that seems highly unlikely. A slightly more realistic proposal may come from Bellator MMA.

Bellator President Scott Coker was quick to praise Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul for their dalliances in combat sports. And he went so far as to talk up their potential ability in MMA given their history with high school and collegiate wrestling.

Regardless if it’s Bellator, Eagle FC or the boxing ring, you can be sure that we haven’t heard the last of Paul just yet.