Video: Fighter Santiago Soriano scores oblique kick TKO from ground

Santiago Soriano’s professional MMA debut at Gladiator Fight Club 5 (GFC 5) is one to remember!

The 21-year-old Dominican fighter scored an oblique kick TKO from the ground in his first-ever fight against Colombia’s Jhans Perez at 2:15 of Round 1.

The video, which now has 25k views, has been making the rounds on social media — check it out below.

This could be a new one. Oblique kick TKO from the floor. https://t.co/i6tAGkIQnf — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 30, 2022

Perez, who was also making his professional debut, was reportedly carried out on a stretcher.

“Particular KO of Santiago Soriano in the GFC 5 event in Colombia. He put a front kick to the knee from the ground and broke poor Jhans Perez who left on a stretcher.”

There have been calls from some fighters to ban the oblique kick from MMA following Khalil Rountree Jr.’s devastating TKO win over Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Vegas 36.

Khalil Rountree ended his fight against Modestas Bukauskas with an oblique kick. pic.twitter.com/1iGRcHmeb3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 4, 2021

Lamest strike in the game! — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) September 4, 2021

I don’t care if I’m unpopular for this but that bullshit kick should be banned. — Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) September 4, 2021

But this strike should be addressed. https://t.co/KnKI0BBPSr — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) September 5, 2021

Despite some calls to ban the technique, the majority of fighters think the oblique kick should remain legal.