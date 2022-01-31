 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Video: Fighter Santiago Soriano scores oblique kick TKO from ground

Watch Santiago Soriano score an oblique kick TKO in his first ever fight.

By Lewis Mckeever
Santiago Soriano’s professional MMA debut at Gladiator Fight Club 5 (GFC 5) is one to remember!

The 21-year-old Dominican fighter scored an oblique kick TKO from the ground in his first-ever fight against Colombia’s Jhans Perez at 2:15 of Round 1.

The video, which now has 25k views, has been making the rounds on social media — check it out below.

Perez, who was also making his professional debut, was reportedly carried out on a stretcher.

“Particular KO of Santiago Soriano in the GFC 5 event in Colombia. He put a front kick to the knee from the ground and broke poor Jhans Perez who left on a stretcher.”

There have been calls from some fighters to ban the oblique kick from MMA following Khalil Rountree Jr.’s devastating TKO win over Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Vegas 36.

“Lamest strike in the game!”

“I don’t care if I’m unpopular for this but that bullshit kick should be banned.”

“Agreed, this strike should be illegal. It is a career-ender. Who can we talk to about this? @ufc This in no way is a knock on Rountree. His performance and execution was great to watch. But this strike should be addressed.”

Despite some calls to ban the technique, the majority of fighters think the oblique kick should remain legal.

