Videos: 45-year-old UFC vet Rogerio Nogueira wins boxing fight in return from retirement

Brazil’s celebtriy boxing event Fight Music Show is now in the books.

With popular names in the world of combat sports, such as UFC and Pride veteran Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, former WBO and WBA super featherweight and lightweight champion Acelino Freitas and Olympic silver medallist boxer Esquiva Falcao, the event was watched by many fans and celebrities in the country.

Paired up against former UFC light heavyweight Leonardo Guimares, ‘Lil Nog’ scored a unanimous decision over ‘Leleco’. Meanwhile, London 2012 silver medallist Falcao defeated former Big Brother Brazil contestant Yuri Fernandes by TKO via doctor stoppage.

For Nogueira, the win marks the first he has had his hand raised since a September 2018 TKO win over Sam Alvey. The 45-year-old retired from MMA on a two-fight losing skid, with losses to Mauricio Rua and Ryan Spann.

Yuri Fernandes conheceu o céu e voltou. Esquiva deu aquela acelerada e quase nocauteia. Sorte do ex-BBB ser uma luva de 14 oz. #BoxeNoCombate pic.twitter.com/74On1V8MP7 — Luiz Fernando (@luiz_ff92) January 31, 2022

In the biggest surprise of the night, comedian Whindersson Nunes managed to fight Freitas all the way to a draw, since only a knockout would declare anyone the winner. After the main event’s result, Freitas took the chance to call out former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo.

Popó vence Whindersson Nunes no último round no duelo de exibição entre os dois. O tetracampeão mundial quando resolveu acelerar acabou com a luta. Máximo respeito ao Whindersson! Muito coração e resistência. #BoxeNoCombate pic.twitter.com/fNe2YMPY4x — Luiz Fernando (@luiz_ff92) January 31, 2022

“One of the best in the weight class I fight at is Jose Aldo. Jose Aldo, step into my ring.” Saidthe 46-year-old former champion in his post-fight interview.

Afterwards, Nunes took the chance to call out a fellow YouTuber turned fighter in Logan Paul.

“Can I call someone out, too? That American guy, Logan Paul? Doesn’t he feel like fighting me, maybe? Come on, Logan Paul.”

Among other notable names on the card was The Ultimate Fighter Brazil 4 champion, Glaico Franca, who got knocked out by Marco Tulio in a mixed martial arts bout.