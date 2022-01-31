Fights on Tap: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje among 24 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
The UFC took a break this weekend, but it was still busy getting ready for its upcoming eight-week stretch of events. This week, the promotion either announced or finalized 24 fights, and the lightweight champion has his second defense set.
Justin Gaethje said he would ‘riot’ and ‘go to war’ if he did not receive a shot against Charles Oliveira after his win over Michael Chandler at UFC 268 this past November. Fortunately, the ‘Highlight’ does not have to follow through on those threats because he will indeed be fighting ‘Do Bronx’ next at UFC 274, the pay-per-view event scheduled for May 7. The Brazilian recently defended his title at UFC 269, where he submitted Dustin Poirier via third-round rear-naked choke.
Bellator confirmed its return to France with a heavyweight championship rematch between Ryan Bader and Cheick Kongo. ‘Darth’ was in action on Saturday night and defeated Valentin Moldavsky at Bellator 273 to unify the heavyweight titles. Kongo returned to the win column last August with a second-round submission of Sergei Kharitonov at Bellator 265.
UFC 271 — February 12
William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin — light heavyweight
UFC Fight Night — February 19
Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot — heavyweight
UFC Fight Night — February 26
Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman — middleweight
Josiane Nunes vs. Jennifer Gonzalez — women’s bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — March 12
Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk — featherweight
UFC London — March 19
Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker — featherweight
Gunnar Nelson vs. Claudio Silva — welterweight
Nathaniel Wood vs. Liudvik Sholinian — bantamweight
Paul Craig vs. Nikita Krylov — light heavyweight
UFC Fight Night — March 26
Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Marc Diakiese — lightweight
Luis Saldaña vs. Bruno Souza — featherweight
UFC 273 — April 9
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Chris Curtis — middleweight
Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen — women’s strawweight
UFC Fight Night — April 16
Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad — welterweight
Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz — middleweight
Lina Länsberg vs. Pannie Kianzad — women’s bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — April 23
Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva — heavyweight
Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento — heavyweight
Manel Kape vs. Sumudaerji — flyweight
UFC Fight Night — April 30
Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon — lightweight
Mike Breeden vs. Natan Levy — lightweight
UFC 274 — May 7
Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje — lightweight
Loopy Godinez vs. Ariane Carnelossi — women’s strawweight
UFC Fight Night — May 21
Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares — featherweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 275 — February 25
Lee Hammond vs. Jamie Hay — featherweight
Bellator 276 — March 11
Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell — featherweight
Bellator Paris — May 6
Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo — heavyweight
Bellator London — May 13
Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe — women’s flyweight
Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford — featherweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 133 — March 4
Devin Goodale vs. Josh Nakagawa — welterweight
Wilson Reis vs. Jeremiah Labiano — featherweight
Kyle Driscoll vs. Joshua Jones — lightweight
Cage Warriors 134 — March 18
Kingsley Crawford vs. Aidan James — bantamweight
Decky McAleenan vs. Dan Collins — lightweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 67 — February 26
Krzysztof Klaczek vs. Dawid Śmiełowski — featherweight
Announced Invicta FC fights:
Invicta FC 46 — March 9
Karina Rodríguez vs. Ketlen Souza — women’s flyweight
Daiana Torquato vs. Milana Dudieva — women’s flyweight
Danielle Taylor vs. Liz Tracy — women’s strawweight
Paulina Granados vs. Monique Adriane — women’s atomweight
