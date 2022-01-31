Fights on Tap: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje among 24 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

The UFC took a break this weekend, but it was still busy getting ready for its upcoming eight-week stretch of events. This week, the promotion either announced or finalized 24 fights, and the lightweight champion has his second defense set.

Justin Gaethje said he would ‘riot’ and ‘go to war’ if he did not receive a shot against Charles Oliveira after his win over Michael Chandler at UFC 268 this past November. Fortunately, the ‘Highlight’ does not have to follow through on those threats because he will indeed be fighting ‘Do Bronx’ next at UFC 274, the pay-per-view event scheduled for May 7. The Brazilian recently defended his title at UFC 269, where he submitted Dustin Poirier via third-round rear-naked choke.

Bellator confirmed its return to France with a heavyweight championship rematch between Ryan Bader and Cheick Kongo. ‘Darth’ was in action on Saturday night and defeated Valentin Moldavsky at Bellator 273 to unify the heavyweight titles. Kongo returned to the win column last August with a second-round submission of Sergei Kharitonov at Bellator 265.

UFC 271 — February 12

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin — light heavyweight

UFC Fight Night — February 19

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot — heavyweight

UFC Fight Night — February 26

Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman — middleweight

Josiane Nunes vs. Jennifer Gonzalez — women’s bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — March 12

Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk — featherweight

UFC London — March 19

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker — featherweight

Gunnar Nelson vs. Claudio Silva — welterweight

Nathaniel Wood vs. Liudvik Sholinian — bantamweight

Paul Craig vs. Nikita Krylov — light heavyweight

UFC Fight Night — March 26

Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Marc Diakiese — lightweight

Luis Saldaña vs. Bruno Souza — featherweight

UFC 273 — April 9

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Chris Curtis — middleweight

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen — women’s strawweight

UFC Fight Night — April 16

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad — welterweight

Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz — middleweight

Lina Länsberg vs. Pannie Kianzad — women’s bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — April 23

Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva — heavyweight

Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento — heavyweight

Manel Kape vs. Sumudaerji — flyweight

UFC Fight Night — April 30

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon — lightweight

Mike Breeden vs. Natan Levy — lightweight

UFC 274 — May 7

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje — lightweight

Loopy Godinez vs. Ariane Carnelossi — women’s strawweight

UFC Fight Night — May 21

Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares — featherweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 275 — February 25

Lee Hammond vs. Jamie Hay — featherweight

Bellator 276 — March 11

Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell — featherweight

Bellator Paris — May 6

Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo — heavyweight

Bellator London — May 13

Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe — women’s flyweight

Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford — featherweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 133 — March 4

Devin Goodale vs. Josh Nakagawa — welterweight

Wilson Reis vs. Jeremiah Labiano — featherweight

Kyle Driscoll vs. Joshua Jones — lightweight

Cage Warriors 134 — March 18

Kingsley Crawford vs. Aidan James — bantamweight

Decky McAleenan vs. Dan Collins — lightweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 67 — February 26

Krzysztof Klaczek vs. Dawid Śmiełowski — featherweight

Announced Invicta FC fights:

Invicta FC 46 — March 9

Karina Rodríguez vs. Ketlen Souza — women’s flyweight

Daiana Torquato vs. Milana Dudieva — women’s flyweight

Danielle Taylor vs. Liz Tracy — women’s strawweight

Paulina Granados vs. Monique Adriane — women’s atomweight