UFC 270 Reactions & UFC Vegas 47 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It's time for another one of our Care/Don't Care Podcasts, with your talent: Eugene S. Robinson, John S. Nash, and Stephie Haynes.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC 270 REACTIONS — 1:21

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw five exhilarating first round finishes, three exciting KO/TKO’s, two sweet submissions, and six hard-fought decisions, including our two title fights. Rounding things out, two fighters were awarded for putting forth POTN efforts: Said Nurmagomedov, and Vanessa Demopoulos; FOTN honors went to Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo.

Here’s a look at the UFC 270: ‘Francis N’Gannou vs Ciryl Gane’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD:

UFC Heavyweight Championship —

At 18:42 — 11. Francis N’Gannou 17-3 #1 DEF. Ciryl Gane 10-1 #3 — DEC, Unanimous (48-47x2, 48-46)

UFC Flyweight Championship —

At 12:49 — 10. FOTN, Deiveson Figueiredo 21-2 #2 DEF. Brandon Moreno 19-6 #1 — DEC, Unanimous (48-47x3)

At 11:23 — 9. 170lbs: Michel Pereira 27-11 #17 DEF. Andre Fialho 14-4 #1 — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

At 10:13 — 8. 135lbs: Said Nurmagomedov 15-2, POTN #27 DEF. Cody Stamann 19-5 #25 — SUB, Guillotine Choke at 0:47 pf Rd 1

Skipped — 7. 170lbs: Michael Morales 13-0 #5 DEF. Trevin Giles 14-4 #34 — KO/TKO, Counter Right to Ground Strikes at 4:06 of Rd 1

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS:

At 8:59 — 6. 135lbs: Victor Henry 22-5 #1 DEF. Raoni Barcelos 16-3 #18 — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

At 8:09 — 5. 170lbs: Jack Della Maddalena 11-2 #2 DEF. Pete Rodriguez 4-1 #157 — KO/TKO, Counter Left at 2:50 of Rd 1

At 7:43 — 4. 135lbs. Tony Gravely 22-7 #49 DEF. Sailmon Oliveira 18-4 #9 — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

At 6:46 — 3. 155lbs: Matt Frevola 9-3 #43 DEF. Genaro Valdéz 10-1 #14 — KO/TKO, G&P at 3:15 of Rd 1

UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS:

At 5:51 — 2. 115lbs: Vanessa Demopoulos 7-4, POTN DEF. Silvana Gómez Juárez 10-4 — SUB, Armbar at 2:25 of Rd 1

At 5:43 — 1. 125lbs: Jasmine Jasudavicius 7-1 DEF. Kay Hansen 7-5 — DEC, Unanimous (27-30, 28-29x2)

UFC VEGAS 47 PICKS — 23:04

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 47 PPV bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, NV, this Saturday, February 5th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com (bout order subject to change):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. FEB — 5 7PM/4PM ETPT (9 Cares)

13. 185lbs: Jack Hermansson (22-6) vs. Sean Strickland (24-3) — At 40:39, 3 Cares

12. 185lbs: Punahele Soriano (8-1) vs. Nick Maximov (7-0) — At 38:24, 3 Cares

11. 170lbs: Shavkat Rakhmonov (14-0) vs. Carlston Harris (17-4) — At 36:41, 3 Cares

10. 185lbs: Sam Alvey (33-16) vs. Phil Hawes (11-3) — At 35:29

9. 185lbs: Bryan Battle (6-1) vs. Tresean Gore (3-0) — At 34:02

8. 145lbs: Julian Erosa (26-9) vs. Steven Peterson (19-9) — At 33:29

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4PM/1PM ETPT (0 Cares)

7. 135lbs: Miles Johns (12-1) vs. John Castañeda (18-5) — At 31:23

6. 145lbs: Hakeem Dawodu (12-2) vs. Mike Trizano (9-1) — At 28:21

5. 185lbs: Marc-André Barriault (13-4) vs. Chidi Njokuani (20-7) — At 27:12

4. 170lbs: Jason Witt (19-7) vs. Philip Rowe (8-3) — At 26:59

3. 135lbs: Alexis Davis (20-11) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (9-5) — At 25:20

2. 205lbs: Danilo Marques (11-3) vs. Jailton Almeida (14-2) — At 24:37

1. 125lbs: Malcolm Gordon (13-5) vs. Denys Bondar (16-3) — At 24:09

