MMA SQUARED - New non-hater feature: Best of the month, January edition

Jessica Delboni lost a razor close decision to Alesha Zappitella last year for the Invicta Atomweight title. On January 12th she completed the long road back, winning three times in the Invicta FC Phoenix Tournament to earn a rematch and then taking a dominant unanimous decision to finally win the title.

Calvin Kattar put on an elbow clinic versus Giga Chikadze, derailing the Georgian’s hype train, headlining the first UFC event of the year with an excellent main event.

Said Nurmagomedov filled the Zabit-sized hole in my life, spinning and flying across the octagon en route to a submission finish of Cody Stamann in under 60 seconds.

For all the contract storyline pressure on Francis Ngannou, the truly notable aspect of his title defense was of resiliency. Unable to stop Ciryl Gane with strikes, The Predator showcased a new tool in his arsenal and proved to have a champion’s resolve.

The best fight of January was easily Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo, a five round masterpiece and probably the best of their trilogy.

Hey all, as many of you know I publish an annual book called The Fine Art of Violence, a collection of MMA art and essays chronicling each year of the sport. Volume 3 comes out this spring and covers January 1st through December 31st of 2021. This is a peek at what I’ve got in store for the future, and is what I often work on at my twitch channel. I’ll be there today at 1pm EST, so stop by and say hello.

