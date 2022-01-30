‘Never have too much f-ing lube’ - Sean Strickland takes fans on tour of ‘luxury’ apartment

The UFC may not be generous with fighters and their split of the promotion’s revenue, but after eight years and fourteen fights, it’s hard to think that middleweight Sean Strickland couldn’t be living a little better than this if he really wanted. to.

The #7 ranked fighter at 185 lbs recently decided to take fans on a virtual tour of his bachelor apartment in Las Vegas, NV, granting full access to his shockingly spartan lifestyle. If we’re being honest, I’ve seen jail cells that had more lived-in charm.

“You guys asked for the tour of where I live. And now I don’t want to make you feel bad about your life, you understand I’m in the UFC, I make a decent amount of money,” Strickland said, before starting the tour of his living space. “So, different levels to this shit, right?

“Alright, here’s my fuckin’ table. Motorcycle helmet. I sit here,” Strickland said pointing to the small folding TV tray. “There might be some mold in my coffee.

“Fuckin’ pulleys, man; I’m a fuckin’ man of pulleys, I love me some pulleys. Guitar; I thought, you know what, when I was a kid I was like, ‘This is gonna get me laid.’ Turns out, I can’t play the guitar, so that’s not gonna work.

“Punching bag; Start moving up in weight, instead of running, I just punch the fuck out of that thing,” he continued. “And you motherfuckers said I needed furniture. Well, look at this fuckin’ couch. Is it second hand? Yes it is, but I don’t care.

“Alright, let’s see what else we got. Fuckin’ drill press, you never know when you gotta drill some shit. Show you the kitchen; yeah, it’s a fuckin’ pretty glorious kitchen. I gotta fix this drawer, one day I’ll get to it. Fuckin’ lube, fuckin’ never have too much fuckin’ lube.

“Let’s see what else we got here,” Strickland continued, moving to the firearms on his counter. “Guns; You know, I got a 76-inch reach, you never know when you gotta reach out and touch somebody. This is like my, ‘Oh fuck, I’m going to a sketchy area, I need high capacity. I might get into a fuckin’ gun fight.’ That’s that gun. This little motherfucker is like, ‘I’m gonna check the mail, I might have to shoot a crackhead,’ and just, like, right there [shoves holster down pants]; fuckin’ money, can’t even tell it’s there.

“Alright, moving on. Oh shit, I forgot, my after-market blinds. One day I’ll get this to close, one day.

“Let’s go to the fuckin’ bathroom. This bathroom is pretty fuckin’ special if I do say so myself, right? I’m still cleaning it, but whatever. So, the issue that I fuckin’ have, right, this – the dongle, the valve – it doesn’t work. So, what you gotta do [grunts], what you gotta do is you just gotta reach in there,” Strickland explained, reaching inside his toilet tank. “You just gotta pull up and it fuckin’ works. Alright, so fuckin’ one day I’ll get maintenance; after this fight. I’ve been a little busy.

“Go to the bedroom, that’s where all the magic happens. Bed frame? I don’t need no fuckin’ bed frame. Bed frame’s for fuckin’ losers. Lotion by the bed; I’m in Vegas. You got fuckin’ dry feet? You need lotion by the bed, you know what I mean? So yeah, life of fuckin’ luxury. Let’s fuckin’ go.”

Strickland is set to take on fellow top-ranked talent Jack Hermansson in the headlining slot of this week’s UFC Fight Night card going down at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV. Alongside the main event, the card is also expected to feature middleweight bouts between Punahele Soriano & Nick Maximov, Sam Alvey & Phil Hawes, Bryan Battle & Tresean Gore, and Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chidi Njokuani. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more news and updates.