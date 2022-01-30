Video: Ex-UFC fighter starts scuffle in massive one-night pillow fight tournament

Former UFC middleweight Markus Perez decided to try something a little different following his release from the world’s largest MMA promotion.

Although ‘Maluko’ is still an active MMA fighter on the regional circuit after his release from the UFC, the Brazilian has also found a new outlet for his martial skills—taking part in Pillow Fighting Championship’s latest one-night tournament. The event went down this last Saturday, January 29th, in Miami FL.

As the name suggests, combatants enter the PFC ring armed with pillows as their only means of offense. The final of the 16 contestants inolved in the men’s bracket earned a $5,000. ‘Maluko’ made it all the way to the quarterfinals, when he met fitness coach Reggie Newsome.

However, things got out of hand when Newsome lost his pillow in the middle of the bout and, in flagrant violation of the rules, Perez didn’t stop throwing fluff-filled strikes. The result? A scuffle between both men, their teams, and Pillow FC officials inside the ring.

Who needs a #RoyalRumble ??? A clash of titans went nuclear during the mens tournament at PFC Pound Down on @FiteTV!!! pic.twitter.com/MPGZ2s9pSO — PFC: Pillow Fight Championship (@FightPFC) January 30, 2022

Also part of the tournament was former UFC fighter Marcus Brimage. But despite all their high level combat experience, neither man went on to win the tournament’s grand prize. In the end, the money went to martial artist Hauley Tillman.

Sweet 16 Round is complete! What a night! pic.twitter.com/DeM0BDRwXF — PFC: Pillow Fight Championship (@FightPFC) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, in the women’s one-night 8-fighter Grand Prix, UFC strawweight Istela Nunes became the promotion’s first ever female champ.

Perez (13-6) was cut from the UFC on a three-fight losing skid, with defeats to Wellington Turman, Dricus du Plessis and Dalcha Lungiambula. During his Octagon stint, the 31-year-old also scored submission wins over Anthony Hernandez and James Bochnovic.

After his his release, Maluko has gone 1-1 in MMA—with a loss to Zac Pauga and a win over Filipe Moitinho, respectively, in October and December 2021.

Nunes (6-2) has fought only once in the Octagon so far—a submission loss to Ariane Carnelossi, back in October 2021. Before that, the 29-year-old picked up a unanimous decision win over Gina Iniong, back in July 2018, at ONE Championship - Battle For The Heavens.