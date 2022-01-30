Bellator 273: Twitter reacts to Ryan Bader’s decision victory over Valentin Moldavsky

In a mostly uneventful title fight, linear Bellator heavyweight champion defeated the interim title-holder, Valentin Moldavsky at Bellator 273. After almost finishing his opponent in the first round, ‘Master’ had to rely on his wrestling and damage to outpoint the Russian and score the win. On Twitter, MMA pundits and fighters reacted to the contest.
@ryanbader looking good tonight let’s get it #Bellator273— Juan Archuleta (@jarchmma) January 30, 2022
Good start for Bader. Got the better of the striking exchanges and rattled Moldavsky bad early. The Russian got the takedown but didn't do a whole lot with it.— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 30, 2022
10-9 Bader. Nothing more impactful in that round than him rocking Moldavsky in the opening seconds.— Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) January 30, 2022
These big boy ain’t playing! #Bellator273— RAUFEON (@RaufeonStots) January 30, 2022
#Bellator273 pic.twitter.com/AK76fgKCuI— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) January 30, 2022
Man Moldavsky starting to take over with controlling the fight #Bellator273— Juan Archuleta (@jarchmma) January 30, 2022
2-2 #Bellator273— Jeremy Kennedy (@JeremyKennedyWC) January 30, 2022
@ryanbader got some heart cause he is EXHAUSTED #Bellator273— RAUFEON (@RaufeonStots) January 30, 2022
48-47 Bader because of the elbows.— Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) January 30, 2022
But I fully expect Moldavsky to get the nod because of his "control." @MMADecisions
Very close 5th. Who knows!?!?— Big Time Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) January 30, 2022
48-47 Bader for me @MMADecisions #Bellator273
Honestly I expect Moldavsky to win, but I hope Bader gets it. The elbows were the only damn thing that happened in the final 2 minutes of the fight.— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 30, 2022
Congrats @ryanbader on keeping your HWT belt. #Bellator273— Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) January 30, 2022
