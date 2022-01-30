Bellator 273: Twitter reacts to Ryan Bader’s decision victory over Valentin Moldavsky

In a mostly uneventful title fight, linear Bellator heavyweight champion defeated the interim title-holder, Valentin Moldavsky at Bellator 273. After almost finishing his opponent in the first round, ‘Master’ had to rely on his wrestling and damage to outpoint the Russian and score the win. On Twitter, MMA pundits and fighters reacted to the contest.

Good start for Bader. Got the better of the striking exchanges and rattled Moldavsky bad early. The Russian got the takedown but didn't do a whole lot with it. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 30, 2022

10-9 Bader. Nothing more impactful in that round than him rocking Moldavsky in the opening seconds. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) January 30, 2022

Man Moldavsky starting to take over with controlling the fight ‍ #Bellator273 — Juan Archuleta (@jarchmma) January 30, 2022

@ryanbader got some heart cause he is EXHAUSTED #Bellator273 — RAUFEON (@RaufeonStots) January 30, 2022

48-47 Bader because of the elbows.



But I fully expect Moldavsky to get the nod because of his "control." @MMADecisions — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) January 30, 2022

Very close 5th. Who knows!?!?



48-47 Bader for me @MMADecisions #Bellator273 — Big Time Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) January 30, 2022