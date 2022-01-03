UFC targeting Alex Caceres vs. Sodiq Yusuff

According to MMA Junkie the UFC is working on an intriguing featherweight clash for their March 12 card. That outlet reports that veteran Alex Caceres and upstart Sodiq Yusuff are close to finalizing an agreement to fight on that date.

The 33-year-old Caceres has been with the UFC since 2010 when he appeared on the 12th season of The Ultimate Fighter. On that show, which featured coaches Georges St-Pierre and Josh Koscheck, Caceres won over fans—and Dana White—with his exciting style and lively personality.

‘Bruce Leeroy’ was eliminated by Michael Johnson in the quarterfinals of that competition. He was still awarded a UFC contract and made his debut under the big lights a year later. Caceres has gone on to fight 25 times in the Octagon across both the featherweight and bantamweight divisions.

His notable wins include a submission over current Bellator champ Sergio Pettis and a unanimous decision over Cole Miller. Caceres is currently on a five-fight winning streak (the longest streak of his career).

Caceres’ run of good form started with a win over Steven Peterson in 2019. Since then he has beaten Chase Hooper, Austin Springer, Kevin Croom and—most recently—Seung Woo Choi. He has a record of 19-12 (1 NC).

Yusuff came to the UFC via the Contender Series in 2018. He got off to a hot start for his promotional career, reeling off five-straight wins. During that run he had his hand raised opposite Gabriel Benitez and Andre Fili. Last time out he was on the wrong side of a unanimous decision to Arnold Allen. His record currently stands at 11-2.

The UFC’s March 12 event is currently slated to take place at the APEX facility in Las Vegas. The main event is scheduled to be Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev. Also scheduled for the card is Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong and Bruno Silva vs. Alex Pereira.