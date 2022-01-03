Jake Paul ‘easy money’ for Nate Diaz according to teammate Chris Avila

Nate Diaz’s UFC contract is soon coming to an end, and the Stockton fan favorite could very well become the next MMA fighter to make the switch to boxing. And who better of an opponent to make his boxing debut against than YouTuber Jake Paul?

Diaz has yet to comment on the much-teased matchup, but teammate Chris Avila believes it would be an ‘easy money’ fight what with Diaz being considered one of the best boxers in MMA.

“I’m down to see that fight [between Nate and Jake Paul],” Avila, who fought on the Paul vs. Woodley II undercard, told MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin in a recent interview. “But when you fight Nate Diaz, you’re getting the realest fighter of all time right there. So these guys are sitting here calling his name and eventually he’s going to get in the boxing ring and I’m excited to see it. Who he’s going to box is his choice. He’s going to make a stamp and a statement in boxing, easy.”

“The Jake Paul fight, Jake Paul’s team is zero, we’re one up already,” he added. “That last fight was a Paul-Diaz, team versus team, Jake Paul made that. They’re already down one. So if he wants to get in the ring with Nate or me, it would be fine with either of us. I know that’s a fight I can win. I know that’s a fight Nate would win, hands down. Easy money.”

Diaz might have just one fight left on his UFC contract but the UFC has reportedly extended his contract until mid-2022, which means he wouldn’t be able to box Paul until the summer at the earliest.

Diaz, 36, was last seen in action at UFC 263 where he dropped a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards. He is 1-3 in his last four fights.