Francis Ngannou: Boxing crossover ‘has to be’ part of new UFC deal

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has recently been at odds with the UFC, mostly through his manager Marquel Martin. Because if you ask UFC president Dana White, the issue with the “misguided” Ngannou was already addressed during a “good talk” over dinner.

“The Predator” recently spoke to TMZ Sports, and based on his tone, at least, he seems to be reaching some form of agreement with the organization. But according to him, a special clause needs to be included in his new deal.

“(Boxing) is something that I’m not taking my eyes off of it,” he said. “This gonna happen either way. And if or when the UFC and I, we finalize a deal, the boxing part has to be in to it. Because I can’t see myself (retiring) without boxing.”

Ngannou’s potential boxing run has been talked about for years now, with his name being paired against some of the sport’s top heavyweights. The champ also wants those fights, and he is liking his chances.

“All of them. Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder… I would like to test myself (on) that level. It’s not the same sport, but I’m the champion. I’m in the top in this division,” he said.

“At the end of the day, it’s just about to enhance throwing punches. Having a good delivery system to throw those bombs. And I’m sure that if I deliver my own punches pretty good, I can make some damage.”

Ngannou will defend the heavyweight title for the first time in a unification bout with interim champion and former training partner Ciryl Gane. The two will headline UFC 270 on January 22 in Anaheim, California.