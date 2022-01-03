UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou reveals his pick for best striker in MMA

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has weighed in on ‘the best striker in MMA’ debate by naming Jon Jones the best overall striker in the sport.

Ngannou might be considered the most dangerous striker in mixed martial arts but ‘The Predator’ firmly believes ‘Bones’ is the superior technician, with UFC 270 opponent Ciryl Gane coming a close second.

“If I’m about to say the best striker for MMA striking, it would still be Jon Jones. But if we go kickboxing style, then I think it will be Ciryl [Gane]. But for MMA striking, I would give it to Jon Jones,” Ngannou said in a recent interview (h/t Sportskeeda). “Because, like, with his elbow and all this stuff that he does.. the oblique kick, all those stuff. For MMA, is the perfect striking.”

Jones is undoubtedly one of the most unorthodox strikers in the sport but the former UFC light heavyweight champion has struggled on the feet against the likes of Dominick Reyes, Thiago Santos, and Anthony Smith. The 34-year-old relinquished his light heavyweight title in 2020 and is expected to return to the Octagon later this year at heavyweight.

Ngannou, on the other hand, will put his heavyweight title on the line against ex-teammate Gane at UFC 270. The highly anticipated PPV is scheduled to take place this month, Jan. 22 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.