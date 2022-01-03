Crooklyn’s Corner 24: Combat Sports Finance Chat with John Nash

Welcome to Crooklyn’s Corner, the podcast that’s basically a hodgepodge of topics focused on the combat sports and entertainment community. The show will feature special interviews, fantasy matchmaking/analysis and whatever else we can come up with to keep our listeners steeped in fresh and engaging content. The show is hosted by Stephie Haynes and airs when needed to fill gaps in our Bloody Elbow Presents podcast network.

EPISODE 24 (with combat sports finance expert John Nash)

Thoughts on Dana White’s claims that UFC fighters are more financially secure than boxers

Fighting out a UFC contract without renegotiating a new one

Morgan Stanley’s upgrade of UFC stock and what “overweight” means

The giant boom in UFC sponsorship in 2021—is it because the UFC capitalized on the Covid crisis?

Thoughts on Crypto and why the UFC is cashing in with sponsorship

Why Covid helped the UFC have a record year financially

Updates on the antitrust suit

*Note: This episode was taped just before Christmas

