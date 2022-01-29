UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs. Strickland fight card

There is no UFC this weekend, but February will start eight shows in eight weeks. The first one of this slate is on February 5th and features a middleweight bout between contenders Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, action fighter Puna Soriano has a matchup with Nick Maximov. Also of note is a welterweight battle between Shavkat Rakhmanov and Carlston Harris.
Sam Alvey is also still on the UFC roster despite no wins in his last seven fights. He’s on the main card against Phil Hawes, who’s replacing Ian Heinisch after his recent withdrawal from the event.
Here’s the lineup for UFC Vegas 47:
Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)
Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland
Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov
Shavkat Rakhmanov vs. Carlston Harris
Sam Alvey vs. Phil Hawes
Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle
Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson
Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)
Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda
Hakeem Dawodu vs. Michael Trizano
Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-André Barriault
Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques
Jason Witt vs. Phillip Rowe
Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar
