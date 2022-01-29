UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs. Strickland fight card

There is no UFC this weekend, but February will start eight shows in eight weeks. The first one of this slate is on February 5th and features a middleweight bout between contenders Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, action fighter Puna Soriano has a matchup with Nick Maximov. Also of note is a welterweight battle between Shavkat Rakhmanov and Carlston Harris.

Sam Alvey is also still on the UFC roster despite no wins in his last seven fights. He’s on the main card against Phil Hawes, who’s replacing Ian Heinisch after his recent withdrawal from the event.

Here’s the lineup for UFC Vegas 47:

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov

Shavkat Rakhmanov vs. Carlston Harris

Sam Alvey vs. Phil Hawes

Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle

Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)

Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Michael Trizano

Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-André Barriault

Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques

Jason Witt vs. Phillip Rowe

Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar