UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs. Strickland live results, discussion, play by play

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and play-by-play as UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs. Strickland event goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event for this fight night will take place in the middleweight division, with the streaking (and controversial) Sean Strickland facing off with veteran Jack Hermansson. The co-main also takes place at middleweight (four of the six main card fights actually go down at 185) with Punahele Soriano meeting Nick Maximov.

This will be an ESPN+ show but will be kicking off a little earlier than usual. The seven-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4pm ET/1pm PT on ESPN+. The six-fight main card is also on ESPN+, and that is supposed to start at 7pm ET/4pm PT. For the areas outside of the United States, you can catch all the scheduled contests on UFC Fight Pass.

Main Card

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov

Shavkat Rakhmanov vs. Carlston Harris

Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen

Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle

Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

Preliminary card

Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Michael Trizano

Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-André Barriault

Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques

Jason Witt vs. Phillip Rowe

Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar