Bellator 273: Bader vs. Moldavsky live stream, results, play-by-play

Bellator MMA kicks off its 2022 schedule with a heavyweight title fight at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

In the main event of Bellator 273, reigning heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight king Ryan Bader takes on interim champ Valentin Moldavsky in a unification bout. This is Bader’s first heavyweight fight since a no contest with Cheick Kongo way back in 2019.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between former UFC champion Benson Henderson and rising contender Islam Mamedov.

Bellator 273 kicks off with a free live stream of the prelims, which can be watched at the top of the page starting at a special early start time of 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT. Showtime has the main card at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. You can watch the main card on Bellator’s YouTube channel if you live in certain other international jurisdictions. BBC iPlayer has this card for streaming in the United Kingdom.

Main Card (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Ryan Bader vs. Valentin Moldavsky

Benson Henderson vs. Islam Mamedov

Henry Corrales vs. Aiden Lee

Sabah Homasi vs. Jaleel Willis

Preliminary Card (Online at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Darrion Caldwell vs. Enrique Barzola

Saad Awad vs. Chris Gonzalez

Dalton Rosta vs. Duane Johnson

Nikita Mikhailov vs. Blaine Shutt

Lucas Brennan vs. Ben Lugo

Sullivan Cauley vs. Ben Parrish