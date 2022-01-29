Khabib trying to set up Jake Paul’s MMA debut

Everyone wants a piece of Jake Paul, or at least a piece of the revenue he can pull in. The YouTuber turned boxer pushed his record to 5-0 in December after handing former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley a crushing KO.

Paul has since been quiet about his next boxing opponent (despite Tommy Fury waiting in the wings). Instead, he’s been intensifying his war of words with UFC President Dana White and teasing, more than ever, that he’s interested in switching codes to mixed-martial-arts.

Plenty of promotions are willing to have Paul, the biggest being Bellator. Their president Scott Coker has gone on record on multiple occasions talking up the combat sports bona fides of both Paul and his older brother Logan Paul.

Another promotion angling for Paul is the fledgling Eagle FC, which is operated by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He and Paul have played footsie online about a potential in-cage appearance.

However, it seems their courtship has grown more serious. At the stateside debut of Eagle FC last night, Nurmagomedov confirmed that there is an offer on the table for ‘The Problem Child’.

“Yeah. We offer him,” said ‘The Eagle’ (ht sportskeeda). ‘We offer him. We offer him, now we’re waiting for his answer. If he want, we’re here.”

Eagle FC 44, went down in Miami, FL. In the main event Sergei Kharitonov defeated Tyrone Spong by TKO. The co-main saw Rashad Evans return to the cage and beat Gabriel Checco by unanimous decision.