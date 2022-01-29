Sean O’Malley thinks Jake Paul is ‘a bigger star’ than Francis Ngannou

Top UFC bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley thinks YouTuber Jake Paul is a bigger star than the baddest man on the planet, Francis Ngannou.

Paul may only have five professional fights to his resume but O’Malley says the numbers speak for themselves.

‘Suga’ heaped praise on ‘The Problem Child’ following the news that ‘The Predator’ reportedly lost an estimated $7 million by rejecting the UFC’s latest contract offer.

(Side note: Ngannou’s agent was also reportedly in talks with Paul’s team over a potential boxing match between the two fighters).

“Does that say $7 million? Could have been over three or four fights… When you are the heavyweight champion of the world and with Jake Paul making $20 million per fight or something, it’s not (a big amount) if you compare it,” O’Malley said on his podcast (h/t BJPenn.com). “But dude, also Jake Paul is a bigger star than Ngannou. If you look at numbers and engagement and fans, s**t like that, Jake’s the bigger star. I mean, it is what it is.”

Ngannou most recently fought at UFC 270 where he defeated Ciryl Gane to unify the heavyweight titles. He won the fight via unanimous decision.

Paul, who is 5-0 in boxing with standout wins over two former MMA champions in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, recently dropped a ‘diss track’ on YouTube Dana where he criticized Dana White for his position on fighter pay. The rap video has over 1.1 million views on YouTube and is trending at #3.