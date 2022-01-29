Eagle FC results, videos: Kharitonov TKOs Spong, Rashad Evans gets first win in over eight years

Sergei Kharitonov is 41. Rashad Evans is 42. Both veterans were able to fend off Father Time just enough to pick up wins against much younger foes at Eagle FC 44.

In Khabib Nurmagomedov’s first foray into the US as an MMA promoter, his headliner saw Kharitonov face off against fellow kickboxing star Tyrone Spong. While both are known for their striking, the PRIDE standout from Russia banked on his extensive MMA experience to pick up a quality victory.

The 36-year-old former Glory champ in Spong had his moments on the feet, but Kharitonov secured two takedowns and finished the contest in the second round with some nasty ground and pound.

Short elbow from Kharitonov cuts Spong open early! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/fLa4hWdjyY — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

The Paratrooper drops HAMMERS on Spong and finishes him in round 2! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/4KwK0CO6eS — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

In the co-main event, the UFC hall-of-famer in Evans returned from retirement and picked up a shut out decision over Gabriel Checco. Evans also showed some good work on the ground, even against the younger Checco, who has been active in the professional BJJ scene.

This would mark Evans’ first bout since his UFC stint in 2018, and more importantly, his first win since 2013. Prior to this, the former UFC light heavyweight champ was on a five-fight losing streak.

Evans with the takedown early on the jiu-jitsu specialist!#EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/hGtnhYS3jD — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

Evans reverses the leg lock and now has Checco in a crucifix! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/HeY7lZFh8R — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

Also on the card, Ray Borg also picked up an entertaining win over fellow UFC veteran Cody Gibson.

These two are going AT IT!#EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/Oyzzfwa9uY — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

Now Borg answers with a spinning wheel kick to the head, gets taken down and reverses position!



What a fight! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/95ABqXA6t1 — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

Ray Borg is a man POSSESSED in round 3! UNBELIEVABLE! #EagleFC44 | @TazMexUFC pic.twitter.com/jYbuIbX40f — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

Full Eagle FC 44 results can be seen below:

Sergei Kharitonov def. Tyrone Spong via TKO (ground strikes) at 2:55, R2

Rashad Evans def. Gabriel Checco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ray Borg def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Ramazan Kuramagomedov def. John Howard via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Raimond Magomedaliev def. Anthony Njokuani via TKO (strikes) at 2:49, R1

Dylan Salvador def. Arman Opsnov via TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00, R2

Yorgan De Castro def. Shaun Asher via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:04, R1

Demarques Jackson def. Miles Hunsinger via TKO (strikes) at :54 seconds, R1

Shawn Bunch def. Firdavs Khasanov via unanimous decision (29-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Loik Radzhabov def. Zach Zane via submission (standing guillotine choke) at 3:23, R1

Ayadi Majdeddine def. Sitik Muduev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)