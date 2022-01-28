Eagle FC 44: Spong vs. Kharitonov live results and discussion

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion as Eagle FC 44 goes down in Miami, Florida.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s promotion is touching down in the US for the first time, and the show will be headlined by a heavyweight battle between Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov. It will also feature the return of former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans, who has not competed since 2018. He will meet Gabriel Checco in the co-main event.

You can watch this show live, but there’s only one way to do it - through FLXCast. You have to sign up for it, but once you do you’ll get all the fights for free. The card kicks off at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

Full Card

Tyrone Spong vs. Sergei Kharitonov

Gabriel Checco vs. Rashad Evans

Ray Borg vs. Cody Gibson

John Howard vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov

Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Anthony Njokuani

Arman Ospanov vs. Dylan Salvador

Shaun Asher vs. Yorgan De Castro

Miles Hunsinger vs. Demarques Jackson

Shawn Bunch vs. Firdavs Khasanov

Loik Radzhabov vs. Zach Zane

Sitik Muduev vs. Ayadi Majdeddine