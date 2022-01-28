Eagle FC 44: Spong vs. Kharitonov live results and discussion

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion as Eagle FC 44 goes down in Miami, Florida.
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s promotion is touching down in the US for the first time, and the show will be headlined by a heavyweight battle between Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov. It will also feature the return of former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans, who has not competed since 2018. He will meet Gabriel Checco in the co-main event.
You can watch this show live, but there’s only one way to do it - through FLXCast. You have to sign up for it, but once you do you’ll get all the fights for free. The card kicks off at 6pm ET/3pm PT.
Full Card
Tyrone Spong vs. Sergei Kharitonov
Gabriel Checco vs. Rashad Evans
Ray Borg vs. Cody Gibson
John Howard vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov
Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Anthony Njokuani
Arman Ospanov vs. Dylan Salvador
Shaun Asher vs. Yorgan De Castro
Miles Hunsinger vs. Demarques Jackson
Shawn Bunch vs. Firdavs Khasanov
Loik Radzhabov vs. Zach Zane
Sitik Muduev vs. Ayadi Majdeddine
