Badr Hari vs. Arek Wrzosek rematch set for GLORY 80

A rematch of one of the most shocking comebacks of 2021 is on deck for March 19th.

It was announced earlier this week that heavyweight kickboxing star Badr Hari had re-signed with GLORY kickboxing on a multi-year deal, and the first bout on his new contract will be against Arek Wrzosek in the main event of GLORY 80 at the Trixxo Arena in Hasselt, Belgium.

“We are proud to have extended Badr Hari and give fans a fight and rematch they have been asking for months,” said GLORY Executive Vice-Chairman Scott Rudmann. “Both Arek Wrzosek and Hari have a lot on the line in this fight and it promises to be a memorable one.”

Hari (106-16, 92 KOs) was well on his way to a win against Wrzosek (14-5, 9 KOs) back at GLORY 78 in The Netherlands last September. He’d dropped Wrzosek three times inside of two rounds, and one more knockdown would’ve sealed it. Well the knockdown happened, it’s just that Wrzosek delivered it.

Wrzosek earned GLORY’s Knockout of the Year honors and this was one of the best comebacks you’ll see in any combat sport.

Even though Hari has a new contract with GLORY, he’s really in desperate need of a win. Badr is just 0-4-1 NC in his last five fights, and that no contest was an overturned win against Hesdy Gerges after he popped for PEDs. You have to go back to 2015 and Ismael Londt for Hari’s last victory.

GLORY 80 will air live on pay-per-view. Undercard fights will be announced in the coming weeks.