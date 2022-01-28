Miesha Tate joins Celebrity Big Brother, competes for $250,000

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is used to being locked in a cage with someone who wants to take her head off. But now she will need to get to grips with being locked in a house full of people who want to make alliances, steal focus and back stab their way to victory.

This week CBS announced that Tate would be joining the cast of the third season of Celebrity Big Brother. The show will see Tate enter a house with 10 other celebrities. Inside she will take on tasks and vote to evict her fellow housemates. If she can be the last person standing in the house, she’ll win a grand prize of $250,000.

No need to guess anymore! Meet your #BBCeleb Houseguests! Which ⭐️ are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/BUxTspgeGF — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 27, 2022

Here’s who Tate will be living/competing with on the show:

Lamar Odom, celebrity boxer and ex-NBA player

Carson Kressley, TV host (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy)

Chris Kirkpatrick, Member of NSYNC

Chris Kattan, former Saturday Night Live cast member

Mirai Nagasu, U.S. Olympic figure skater

Cynthia Bailey, cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Teddi Mellencamp, former cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, actor (Diff’ rent Strokes)

Shanna Moakler, Miss USA 1995 first runner-up, reality TV star (Meet the Barkers)

Todrick Hall, musician/choreographer

The show will premiere on February 2 on CBS at 8 PM ET. The show will air multiple nights a week with some live episodes. The finale will air on February 23.

Tate returned to UFC action last year, almost five years after she announced her retirement from the sport. In her return fight she beat Marion Reneau by TKO. Last time out she was bested by Ketlen Vieira.