Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz expected for April UFC card

UFC veteran, and The Ultimate Fighter season 17 runner-up, Uriah Hall is set to make his 19th appearance with the promotion. According to MMA Fighting he has agreed to face the streaking Andre Muniz on a UFC card planned for April 16.

Hall is currently ninth in the UFC’s middleweight rankings. He is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland in the main event of last July’s UFC Vegas 33. Prior to that loss he had a four fight win streak that included victories over former champions Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva, as well as Antonio Carlos Junior and Bevan Lewis.

Hall is currently tied for the most knockout victories in the history of the UFC middleweight division. His eight KOs are equalled only by Anderson Silva and Thiago Santos.

Muniz is ranked four places below Hall and is currently on an eight fight winning streak. He came to the UFC after back-to-back wins on the Contender Series, first in Brazil and then Stateside.

His UFC debut proper occurred at UFC on ESPN+ 22. There he beat Antonio Arroyo by unanimous decision. Since then he has scored three straight submissions, finishing Bartosz Fabinski, Jacare Souza and—most recently—Eryk Anders.

The UFC’s April 16 card doesn’t yet have a location. The headliner is expected to feature a top welterweight clash with Vicente Luque taking on Belal Muhammad.

Also scheduled for that card is Miguel Baeza vs. Dhiego Lima, Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins and Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad.