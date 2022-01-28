Kamaru Usman breaks down how he spent his first $1 million

UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman has parlayed a long winning streak and title defences to become one of the top earners in the UFC with an estimated take home pay of $1-1.5 million in his most recent outings.

Usman’s earnings are far beyond what the vast majority of fighters make in the promotion. The UFC shares around 16 percent of its revenue with fighters. The NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL share around 50 percent of revenues with their athletes, all of whom have collective bargaining agreements. The UFC’s revenue for 2021 is estimated as being $930 million.

Usman recently appeared in a GQ video where he discussed exactly how he spent the first $1 million of his career. You can watch that below:

Usman’s most recent win was a unanimous decision over Colby Covington at UFC 268 in November. Prior to that he KO’d Jorge Masvidal and TKO’d Gilbert Burns.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ recently stated his desire to move up in weight, though while avoiding his friend, and UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.