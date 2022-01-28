UFC 274 odds: Charles Oliveira opens up as betting favorite over Justin Gaethje

UFC 274 is going down on May 7th, with the main event getting a primo lightweight title tilt between the champ, Charles Oliveira, and his wildly dangerous challenger, Justin Gaethje. We’ve got a few months to get through before we get to enjoy this banger, but we do have some betting odds for this one that have already dropped.

Online gambling site SportsBetting.ag has the lethal champion in Oliveira opening up as a -155 betting favorite. At that line, a $100 gamble stands to make $64.52 plus the initial hundo back. As for the ferocious one they call Gaethje, he has opened up with a +135 underdog line. A $100 bet on “The Highlight” at that moneyline could potentially see a total payout of $235.

This matchup is so freaking awesome! The champ was a submission ace when he first showed up in the UFC way back in 2010, and his striking has since caught way up to his grappling. His improved resolve is also noteworthy, and also necessary when fighting someone like Gaethje. You know you’re in for a fire fight when Justin’s the one sharing the Octagon with you. He is the personification of violence, and he brings a certain level of aggression every time out that must be accounted for. Both of these guys are so venomous that the prop bets for this one might be pretty interesting. Stay tuned!

Check out the betting odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje, courtesy of SportsBetting.ag:

