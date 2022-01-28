‘Pay me’ - Julianna Peña willing to fight Kayla Harrison or Amanda Nunes at any weight

One of the side stories that kind of went under the radar at UFC 269 was the intended matchup between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes. But Julianna Peña’s victory that night spoiled these plans, much to the disappointment of Harrison.

“The Venezuelan Vixen” recently went on the JRE MMA Show to talk about that momentous night of her life. First, she addressed the Nunes-Harrison situation.

“How dare they, right? Because Kayla is, like, talking about how she’s training partners and how she learns so much from Amanda and how amazing Amanda is as a training partner and how she has just learned so much from the champ,” Peña told Rogan.

“I’m so confused because you want Amanda to win so you can fight your friend? (Kayla’s) getting paid more than I am, making the millions over there at the PFL.”

Speaking of making big money, Peña wants to get what she feels is due her. And she’s willing to do whatever it takes, even if it means jumping up a weight class.

“If Kayla wants to come to the UFC and make weight, pack your lunch, chick,” she said. “’35, ’45, whatever you guys wanna do. Like we already established: If it don’t make money, it don’t make sense. And what’s the job of a fighter, especially with the window (of opportunity) being this small? I gotta jump through a window this little. My job is to make as much money as possible.

“Pay me. I’ll fight whoever you want… I’ll fight Fedor! Pay me! Just pay me!”

As the newly-minted champion, Peña feels she’s within reason to ask for more money.

“I feel like I’m not asking for too much, especially now that I’m a champion. I’ve been saving my silver bullets this entire time. And now that I got it, it’s like, ‘I wanna get paid!’ Is that too much to ask?

“I’m a professional. I’m at the height of my game, I’m the champion, I’m at the top of my league. Pay me.”

Peña and Nunes are reportedly the front-runners to coach the next season of the Ultimate Fighter. The details of the upcoming season (TUF 30) have yet to be made public.