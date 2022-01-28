‘Be careful’ - Khabib issues warning to UFC and Bellator about treating fighters well

Former undefeated UFC champion and pound-for-pound king Khabib Nurmagomedov appears to have made a smooth transition into fight promotion. The 33-year-old’s very own Eagle FC is about to take flight with a roster that’s becoming quite loaded with notable names.

Among the recent signings is former champion Rashad Evans, former interim title challenger Kevin Lee, TUF 1 alum Diego Sanchez, and former GLORY champion Tyrone Spong, to name a few. Intentions to sign Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson have also been put out there.

Then this little exchange recently happened.

по рукам. только если я буду драться с тобой первым.



deal. only if I fight you first. https://t.co/4oRAZq8Ez3 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 23, 2022

Being the new potential big player in town, Khabib sent out this warning to both the UFC and Bellator.

“I think for big organizations like UFC, Bellator, they have to be careful with the fighters because Eagle FC is here,” Khabib said in a recent press conference. “Of course, we trying to sign good athletes, great athletes with good names. Same time, we working with a young generation, too. And I just wanna say be careful.

“If they don’t treat (fighters good), Eagle FC is here.”

Eagle FC has an upcoming event scheduled for Friday, January 28th at the FLX Arena in Miami. Eagle FC 44 will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov.

Right before it is a light heavyweight contest between the returning Rashad Evans and Gabriel Checco. Also on the card is Ray Borg, who fights fellow UFC alum, Cody Gibson.