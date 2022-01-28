The Level Change Podcast 159: Oliveira-Gaethje, Big Franci vs. UFC

Welcome to the The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez, featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights, and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 159

Rejoice! Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 - 4:01

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad rematch gets UFC main event status - 13:26

Dana White explains why he didn’t put the belt around Francis Ngannou’s waist - 21:03

Francis Ngannou says UFC threatened him with lawsuit right before UFC 270 - 30:50

UFC VEGAS 46/UFC270 RECAP - 42:43

Stephie: Royval, Chookagian, Sherman, Chikadze (2-2)

Mookie: Bontorin, Chookagian, Collier, Chikadze (2-2)

Victor: Royval, Chookagian, Sherman, Kattar (3-1)

Stephie: Stamann, Pereira, Moreno, Ngannou (2-2)

Mookie: Nurmagomedov, Pereira, Moreno, Gane (2-2)

Victor: Nurmagomedov, Pereira, Figueiredo, Ngannou (3-1)

STANDINGS - 48:34

Victor: 6-2

Stephie: 4-4

Mookie: 4-4

EAGLE FC

Spong-Kharitonov - 49:33

BELLATOR 273 - 51:47

Mamedov-Henderson - 52:04

Bader-Moldavsky - 53:29

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander, Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast. If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & AppleTV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – While you’re there, don’t forget to subscribe to Bloody Elbow Presents; that way you’ll always be the first to get all of BE’s daily MMA offerings. For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.