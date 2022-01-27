Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano official for Madison Square Garden on April 30th

The biggest fight in women’s boxing is now just three months away from happening.

It was announced on Thursday that the undisputed lightweight championship bout between Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) and Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) will take place at the main room at Madison Square Garden in New York. This is the first women’s boxing match to ever headline at the famed arena. DAZN will live stream the historic event on April 30th.

History Will Be Made. The first ever female headliner in MSG's 140 years of boxing



Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano…Undisputed Lightweight Champ vs. 7-Division World Champ.



Who will be crowned the greatest? #TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/yM1fuViqdm — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) January 27, 2022

Taylor has been the undisputed champion at 135 lbs since her somewhat controversial decision win over Delfine Persoon in June 2019. At the time she’d already held the WBA, WBO, and IBF titles but took the WBC belt off of Persoon. The two had their rematch in August 2020, with Taylor getting a more clear-cut decision. Taylor’s most recent fight was last month’s decision over Firuza Sharipova, who pretty much went out of her way to make the bout was rough-and-tumble as possible.

Serrano is arguably the hardest puncher in women’s boxing at the moment. The seven-division world champion fought three times in 2021, defending her WBC and WBO featherweight titles with a knockout of Daniela Bermudez in her native Puerto Rico, followed by another title defense over Yamileth Mercado on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley I. She co-headlined Paul vs. Woodley II with a non-title decision over former Taylor opponent Miriam Gutierrez.

This event will be co-promoted by Taylor’s promoter Matchroom Boxing (which has an exclusive deal with DAZN) and Serrano’s promoter, Most Valuable Promotions aka the one run by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian.

The only thing that would make this better is if women’s boxing could also be 12x3 minute rounds like men’s title fights and not 10x2 minute rounds.