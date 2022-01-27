Karina Rodriguez to defend title at Invicta FC 46

Invicta FC returns on March 9 with a card that sees the promotion’s flyweight title on the line. The promotion announced by press release that newcomer Ketlen Souza gets the call to face current champion Karina Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, known for her action-packed brawling style, clinched the belt last May with a unanimous decision win over Daiana Torquato. Prior to that she lost to previous champion Vanessa Porto in a non-title bout. That was supposed to be for the title, but Rodriguez came in a pound over weight for the contest.

The Mexican earned the match-up with Porto by winning a one-night flyweight tournament where she defeated former UFC fighters DeAnna Bennett and Miliana Dudieva. Her record currently stands at 9-4.

.@InvictaFights returns to action on Wednesday, March 9 with a flyweight title main event with Mexico's @kari_mma making the first defense of her 125-pound belt opposite Brazilian newcomer Ketlen “Esquentadinha” Souza at #InvictaFC46! https://t.co/gjn97N1ozN pic.twitter.com/kHEp83dDhT — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) January 26, 2022

Souza is 11-3 and 10-years younger than the 36-year-old Rodriguez. She fights out of Manuas, Brazil. Most recently she won the SFT bantamweight title. Souza, a knockout specialist, has fought at flyweight before. She also has fights at strawweight and won the 115 lb title in the Mr. Cage promotion.

Two of Rodriguez’s recent previous opponents are slated to meet in the co-main event, with Torquato and Dudieva meeting for a likely next shot at the flyweight belt. Torquato is 10-4 and Dudieva is 12-8.

Also on the card is Danielle Taylor vs. Liz Tracy at strawweight and Paulina Granados vs. Monique Adriana at atomweight.

Invicta have also announced that grappling ace Fatina Kline (1-0) in MMA is scheduled to appear on the event. Her opponent is yet to be announced.

The event will take place in Kansas City, KS and air on AXS TV.