The MMA Depressed-us - Worst of 2021: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker

A brief gap in the UFC schedule means more time to cram in other MMA. And, if you’re extremely into self-punishment like we are, it’s an opportunity to revisit some of the best of the worst action of 2021.

All things considered, last year saw the UFC on a very strong run. PPV business was booming, fans got several big, exciting title fights, and the promotion made a whole mess-load of money. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t still a few standout stinkers. We’re kicking off this week’s show with a notably sloppy middleweight bout between Team Diaz’s Nick Maximov and Cody Brundage at UFC 266. Following that, a real rise-and-grind snoozefest from UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai, Roman Dolidze’s 3 round decision win over Laureano Staropoli. And to cap the whole thing off, a surefire award winner for most disappointing bout of 2021: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker.

This time around, we’re watching all three bouts over on ESPN+. If you want to watch along with us, we’ll be starting each video - from the beginning - when Zane says the word ‘Go.’ For listeners who want to watch the fights via other means, Connor will try and cue the start of round 1, so you can sync your video there.

