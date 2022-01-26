Jorge Masvidal claims loan sharks are after Colby Covington: I hope he makes it to the fight

UFC 272 is set to feature a fight that feels like it has been years in the making. Finally, after lots of circling one another in the welterweight division, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are due to face-off on that card’s main event.

And even though the former two-time title challengers have a long history pf training together at American Top Team, there seems to be no love lost between the pair. They’ve been sniping back and forth at each other for years and this has only grown more frequent now that they are actually booked to fight in the Octagon.

One of the latest salvos came from Masvidal, who appeared on The MMA Hour to hype the upcoming fight. During that appearance ‘Gamebred’ made a series of accusations about Covington, including that the former interim champ might need to watch his back over some unpaid debts.

“He was living off my couch, he was eating my meal prep – food that they were giving me because I was already sponsored,” claimed Masvidal (ht sportskeeda). “He was an amateur coming in. It just [puts] a lot of things in perspective. You come into this world alone and you probably come out of it alone as well. This guy is a legit snake so I can’t wait to [punch him]. Ask Jon Jones about it. Motherfucking Jon Jones has nothing nice to say about him. How about [Tyron] Woodley? Woodley ain’t got nothing nice to say about him.”

“And the list goes on and on: American Top Team, the current gym that he’s at now. They’re having trouble because he hasn’t paid,” continued Masvidal. “This guy owes numerous loan sharks in South Florida for his poker gambling debt. I just hope he makes it to the fight, bro. Because this guy is in all types of trouble and I’m going to be the nail to his motherfucking coffin. I just can’t wait.”

Providing that everything goes to plan, Masvidal has just over a month to wait. He’s due to face Covington on March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A rare non-title fight pay-per-view card, UFC 272, is scheduled to feature Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell in the co-main event. Also on the main card is Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot and Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy.