Chris Curtis vs. Dricus Du Plessis added to UFC 273

A pair of surging middleweight finishers have been added to UFC 273.

Chris Curtis and Dricus Du Plessis are set to meet at the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for April 9. Mike Heck of MMA Fighting was the first to report the news.

Known for his extended run in various promotions, Curtis made his long-awaited UFC debut at UFC 268, where he announced his arrival with an emphatic first-round knockout of Phil Hawes. The ‘Action Man’ wasted no time and returned to the Octagon less than a month later and earned yet another knockout, this time over Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 44. The longtime veteran extended his win streak to seven straight, with all but one of those wins coming by way of stoppage.

Du Plessis has also found success in the UFC. ’Stillknocks’ dispatched of Markus Perez and Trevin Giles at UFC Fight Island 5 and UFC 264, respectively. The 28-year-old was then expected to face André Muniz at UFC 269, but was forced to withdraw because of an undisclosed injury. Now, Du Plessis has his next appearance set and hopes to add another win to his resume.

UFC 273 is headlined by a featherweight championship fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Sung (better known as ‘The Korean Zombie’). The co-headliner sees Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan unify the bantamweight titles in a highly anticipated rematch.

With Curtis vs. Du Plessis added, the event has 12 confirmed fights. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for updates as they become available.