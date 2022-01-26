MMA SQUARED: The words of wisdom that may propel Francis Ngannou’s UFC departure

Hey all, I”ll be back on Twitch today at 1pm EST making some Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno digital paintings and talking about life in general. Some of you know that I was a small time grifter and general screw up who talked their way in to an accounting job, married a stranger off of Craigslist and an excellent source of life advice as well as example of what not to do. So come say hello as a I perform the one thing in this world I’m an authority on. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris