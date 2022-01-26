 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MMA SQUARED: The words of wisdom that may propel Francis Ngannou’s UFC departure

You’ll never believe who Francis is getting financial advice from!

By Chris Rini
/ new
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC 270, Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, Ciryl Gane, heavyweight title, champion, mma news
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC 270
Chris Rini
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC 270, Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, Ciryl Gane, heavyweight title, champion, mma news
This punchline mashes up two quotes that are exactly thirty years apart.
Chris Rini

Hey all, I”ll be back on Twitch today at 1pm EST making some Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno digital paintings and talking about life in general. Some of you know that I was a small time grifter and general screw up who talked their way in to an accounting job, married a stranger off of Craigslist and an excellent source of life advice as well as example of what not to do. So come say hello as a I perform the one thing in this world I’m an authority on. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris

In This Stream

MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini

View all 283 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...