UFC fighter rankings: Figueiredo back on P4P list, Yan rises

Despite a top shelf pay-per-event, there were very few changes in the UFC rankings other than the pound-for-pound list.

By Tim Burke
/ new
MMA: JAN 22 UFC 270 Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Right up to the headliner, UFC 270 was a banger of an event. Though five of the first ten fights went to decision, not a single one of them were boring and there was a lot of high-level action. What there wasn’t, unfortunately, was a lot of relevancy. Cancellations and late changes meant that a lot of the fighters were entering the UFC for the first time, so the rankings weren’t exactly on the line in many of the bouts.

With that being said, Deiveson Figueiredo’s flyweight title win saw him re-enter the pound-for-pound rankings again, and sent Brandon Moreno down a bit.

Here’s a look at the few changes this week.

Men’s P4P - Petr Yan moves up two to nine ahead of his title fight. Stipe Miocic falls one to ten. Light heavyweight champ Glover Teixeira moves up one to 11. Figgy re-enters are 12. Moreno falls three to 13. Robert Whittaker and Jan Blachowicz fall one each to 14 and 15 respectively.

Heavyweight - No changes.

Light Heavyweight - No changes.

Middleweight - No changes.

Welterweight - No changes.

Lightweight - No changes.

Featherweight - No changes.

Bantamweight - Pedro Munhoz is up one to nine, bumping Marlon Moraes to ten.

Flyweight - New champ. Moreno is the number one contender again.

Women’s P4P - No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight - No changes.

Women’s Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.

